Exos TFP Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 269.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

