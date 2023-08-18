Exos TFP Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $4,186,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $33.49 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

