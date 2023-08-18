Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $271,000 in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNDW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 342,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southland in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Southland Trading Down 0.7 %

SLNDW opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc operates as an infrastructure construction company in North America and internationally. It primarily focuses on building bridges, tunnels, water resources, and marine projects. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Grapevine, Texas.

