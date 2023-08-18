Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases 120,123 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCRMW. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 976.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,415 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 219,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69,754 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

