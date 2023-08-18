Exos TFP Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLW – Free Report) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,078 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sizzle Acquisition were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $63,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $997,000.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Sizzle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SZZLW stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a target business in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SZZLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.