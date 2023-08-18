Exos TFP Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 110.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $129,202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $111,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,526,000 after buying an additional 670,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $167.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

