Exos TFP Holdings LLC Trims Stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,385 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ NAMSW opened at $1.99 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on research and development of transformative therapies for metabolic diseases and Alzheimer's disease. The company develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which transports cholesterol from high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) to low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAMSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.