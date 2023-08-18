Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

