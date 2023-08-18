Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,239,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,008,396.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eyenovia Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Eyenovia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 1,704.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 113.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 295,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 433.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 359,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 164,810 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

