EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.32. 358,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 621,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYPT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 283.81%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.03 million. Analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 235,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,524,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,774,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,632 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

