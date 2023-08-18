EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
EZCORP Price Performance
Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 98,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,663. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $255.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.58 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EZCORP
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.