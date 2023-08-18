EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 98,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,663. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $255.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.58 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EZCORP by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in EZCORP by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,273 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,394,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

