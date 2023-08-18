Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Wedbush

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTCH. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.91.

Shares of FTCH opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

