Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

FTCH opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

