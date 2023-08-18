Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.96.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 832,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,689. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $276.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $25,029.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,128 shares of company stock valued at $65,450. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after buying an additional 2,223,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 1,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,671,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,022 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

