Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE FHI traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 108,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,576. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.96. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 52,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,905,608.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $38,694.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 52,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,905,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,910,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,563 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

