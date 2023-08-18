FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.14.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.37. 603,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,599. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $2,723,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

