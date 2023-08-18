Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.23. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 147,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

