Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Cap of $165.22 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $165.22 million and approximately $67.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00041311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,176,254 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

