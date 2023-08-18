Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 39,456 shares.The stock last traded at $49.68 and had previously closed at $49.76.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $540.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 241,981 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,677,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 93,115 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.