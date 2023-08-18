Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,055. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

