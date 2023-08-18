Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Stock Price Up 48.8%

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 48.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 8,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 26,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Financial Gravity Companies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Financial Gravity Companies Company Profile

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity Companies, Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

