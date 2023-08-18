Financial Survey: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) vs. Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cathay General Bancorp and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 Associated Banc 0 5 2 0 2.29

Earnings and Valuation

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.11%. Associated Banc has a consensus price target of $21.69, suggesting a potential upside of 24.68%. Given Associated Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Associated Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $908.09 million 2.79 $360.64 million $5.28 6.61 Associated Banc $1.34 billion 1.96 $366.12 million $2.54 6.85

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 34.01% 15.38% 1.74% Associated Banc 20.93% 10.25% 0.99%

Volatility & Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Cathay General Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services such as interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; fiduciary services such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; and investable funds solutions such as savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers lending solutions, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto loans, business loans, and business lines of credit; and deposit and transactional solutions such as checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

