Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1861 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Finning International has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FINGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

