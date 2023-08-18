First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FBP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.24. 240,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,038. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $236.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,241,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 186,359 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

