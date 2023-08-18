First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.01. 33,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,220. First Bank has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $235.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 24.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

