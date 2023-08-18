First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FFBC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.58. 118,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.