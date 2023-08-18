First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a reinstates rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.42.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. 1,262,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,708,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

