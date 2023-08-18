First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

INBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of INBK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.14. 40,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,944. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.61.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 27.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 64.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

