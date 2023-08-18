First National Advisers LLC Acquires 1,401 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.42. 19,025,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,189,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $721.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.13.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $11,191,148 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

