First National Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Advisers LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $104.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,869. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. The company has a market cap of $159.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

