First National Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First National Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.4% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

View Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $79.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,865. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

