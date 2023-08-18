First National Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First National Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPFree Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.4% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

View Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $79.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,865. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

