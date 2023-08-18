First National Advisers LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 1.2% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.95.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $491.15. 309,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,426. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

