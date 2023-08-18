First National Advisers LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 724,841 shares of company stock valued at $360,357,419. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,423. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $552.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.57 and a 200-day moving average of $404.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.