First National Advisers LLC Has $641,000 Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,873 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 112,600.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 575.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 763,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $26,728,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $18,477,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,689 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRFT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 63,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,625. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $231.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

