First National Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $58.29. 1,211,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

