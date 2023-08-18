First National Advisers LLC Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 594,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

