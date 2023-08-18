First National Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.06. 5,297,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.98. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

