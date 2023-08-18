First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.62.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $181.43. 1,847,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day moving average of $194.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 125.64 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,057. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.