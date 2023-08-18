First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.55

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and traded as high as $38.28. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 52,444 shares changing hands.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $316.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6646 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
