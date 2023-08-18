First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.55

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and traded as high as $38.28. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 52,444 shares changing hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $316.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6646 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 143,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 286,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 82,717 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 39.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 103,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $10,105,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

