First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 60,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 51,028 shares.The stock last traded at $84.04 and had previously closed at $83.91.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
