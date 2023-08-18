First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 60,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 51,028 shares.The stock last traded at $84.04 and had previously closed at $83.91.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 329,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 173,328 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

