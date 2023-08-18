First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $47.49. 114,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

