First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,046. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

