FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.14. 111,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,504. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $72.45 and a 52-week high of $105.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.31.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $3,701,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,983,280 shares in the company, valued at $698,118,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 121,222 shares of company stock worth $12,066,325 over the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 608.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 375,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1,230.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash



FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

