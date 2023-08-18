Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.44. 631,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.14. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,871,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 106.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

