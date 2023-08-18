Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Five Below worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Five Below by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.86. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.55 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.