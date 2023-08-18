Flagstar Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. 8,070,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,052,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.