Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,504 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,098,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,088,000 after acquiring an additional 78,347 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.12. 1,372,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,186. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

