Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 2,282 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,054,000 after acquiring an additional 215,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after acquiring an additional 931,930 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,146. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

