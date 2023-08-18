Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 2,779 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,159,000 after acquiring an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,118,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,771,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 913,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of USMV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.86. 1,959,843 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.98. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.