Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 2,953 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.69. 2,339,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,482. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $102.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

